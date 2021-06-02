Abramovich & Tuchel Discuss Future Plans at Chelsea Following UCL Triumph

Revealed: What Roman Abramovich and Thomas Tuchel Talked About When They Met After Chelsea's UCL Triumph

Thomas Tuchel met Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich for the first time following their Champions League triumph in Porto on Saturday.

Despite only being appointed in January, Tuchel guided Chelsea to a top four finish and Champions League glory, the latter being in front of one of his bosses in Porto.

Abramovich and Tuchel had yet to speak since the German's arrival, but after the 1-0 win over Manchester City they came together on the pitch.

"I spoke to the owner right now on the pitch, it was the best moment for a first meeting, or the worst because form now on it can only get worse," admitted Tuchel post-match.

Talks continued the following day on Sunday between the pair.

As per the Standard, conversations that took place between Abramovich and Tuchel on Sunday following the Champions League final triumph were regarding the club's future plans, which included a new contract for Tuchel.

Plans are already underway for the summer transfer window which Tuchel is set to be backed in, with the pair most notably wanting to strike a deal for Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku.

Tuchel added in his post-match press conference that his hunger and desire remains the same despite the European success, giving Abramovich assurances ahead of next season.

"I can assure him that I will stay hungry," Tuchel continued. "That I want the next title. That I feel absolutely happy as a part of a really ambitious club, a strong group that suits my beliefs, my passion about football in the moment perfectly, so my desire is to go for more victories.

"My desire is to grow as a coach and my desire is to push the group from the first day of the next season. This is what I am all about so it would be nice to meet him a bit closer. We are in contact, but not personally. We are in constant contact and he knows what’s going on from me indirectly and now it is nice to meet him."

Tuchel is now set to sign a new and improved contract at Chelsea this summer.

