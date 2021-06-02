Abramovich & Tuchel Discuss Future Plans at Chelsea Following UCL Triumph

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Revealed: What Roman Abramovich and Thomas Tuchel Talked About When They Met After Chelsea's UCL Triumph

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel met Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich for the first time following their Champions League triumph in Porto on Saturday.

Despite only being appointed in January, Tuchel guided Chelsea to a top four finish and Champions League glory, the latter being in front of one of his bosses in Porto. 

Abramovich and Tuchel had yet to speak since the German's arrival, but after the 1-0 win over Manchester City they came together on the pitch. 

"I spoke to the owner right now on the pitch, it was the best moment for a first meeting, or the worst because form now on it can only get worse," admitted Tuchel post-match.

sipa_33566087

Talks continued the following day on Sunday between the pair.

As per the Standard, conversations that took place between Abramovich and Tuchel on Sunday following the Champions League final triumph were regarding the club's future plans, which included a new contract for Tuchel. 

Plans are already underway for the summer transfer window which Tuchel is set to be backed in, with the pair most notably wanting to strike a deal for Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku.

Tuchel added in his post-match press conference that his hunger and desire remains the same despite the European success, giving Abramovich assurances ahead of next season. 

"I can assure him that I will stay hungry," Tuchel continued. "That I want the next title. That I feel absolutely happy as a part of a really ambitious club, a strong group that suits my beliefs, my passion about football in the moment perfectly, so my desire is to go for more victories.

"My desire is to grow as a coach and my desire is to push the group from the first day of the next season. This is what I am all about so it would be nice to meet him a bit closer. We are in contact, but not personally. We are in constant contact and he knows what’s going on from me indirectly and now it is nice to meet him."

Tuchel is now set to sign a new and improved contract at Chelsea this summer.

READ MORE: The Seven Players Chelsea Will Listen to Offers for This Summer

READ MORE: The Five Chelsea Players Thomas Tuchel Will Look at in Pre-Season to Consider First-Team Promotion

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1002928216 (1)
News

Abramovich & Tuchel Discuss Future Plans at Chelsea Following UCL Triumph

sipa_33401107
Transfer News

Fikayo Tomori Deal Agreed: AC Milan Switch Set to Be Made Official Soon

sipa_33186356
News

Tammy Abraham Can 'Definitely' Leave Chelsea This Summer

sipa_33416521 (2)
News

Thiago Silva Set to Pen New Chelsea Deal in June

Rice end of season
Transfer News

Chelsea Renew Interest in West Ham's Declan Rice - Thomas Tuchel Keen on Centre-Back Signing

E2l1oPSX0AE84hH
News

James, Chilwell & Mount Included in England's Final 26-Man Euro 2020 Squad

sipa_33203226
Transfer News

'Out of the Question' - Eden Hazard Rules Out Chelsea Return

1002914757
Transfer News

Roman Abramovich's Role & Stance Revealed Over Chelsea's Pursuit of Romelu Lukaku