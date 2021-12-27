'Absolutely Shattered' - Callum Hudson-Odoi Provides Fitness Update After Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted to being 'shattered' after completing 90 minutes against Aston Villa, just days after returning from self isolation due to Covid-19.

The 21-year-old returned to training on Thursday alongside Romelu Lukaku, who played a crucial role off the bench in the 3-1 victory.

Speaking to Chelsea FC's official club website after the match, Hudson-Odoi provided a fitness update upon his return.

When asked how he feels after playing an intense 90 minutes, Hudson-Odoi replied with an honest answer.

"I'm absolutely shattered. Being out for a little bit and coming back and having a couple of days training. It's good to be back, in and around the game. I have to keep going to be in and around the side." he said.



Whilst he was clearly thrilled, with a beaming smile upon his face, the youngster had played an intense match as he was Chelsea's creative spark in the victory, providing Lukaku with a fine ball for his goal.

There is no surprise that the winger was feeling the affects of the game after his boss Thomas Tuchel revealed that he ignored the recommended amount of playing time for Hudson-Odoi.

"This was already more than the recommendation of the fitness department but he was strong in training so I wanted to have him on the pitch. Hakim Ziyech has only one training session, Callum had two and a half, so we decided to put him in." Tuchel admitted.

The winger will be hoping to register even more gametime going into the New Year as Chelsea face Brighton on Wednesday, hoping to collect another three points as they hunt for the Premier League title.

