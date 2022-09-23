AC Milan Boss Stefano Pioli Speaks On Chelsea's Chances against The Italian Side Ahead Of Champions League Clash

Chelsea's start to this year's Champions League campaign has been rather disappointing, playing two games and achieving only one point.

The Blues were drawn into Group E with the likes of Dinamo Zagreb, RB Salzburg and lastly AC Milan.

A 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb and a 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg have left Chelsea bottom of the group with AC Milan being their next fixture.

Ahead of this clash, AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli spoke to Football Italia about the upcoming game and his thoughts on Chelsea.

I don’t think there’s that much difference between playing well in Italy and in Europe.

The Champions League does require a higher tempo, but nothing impossible.

When we go into that fixture, I’ll have welcomed the players back from international duty only two days earlier.

I understand there are expectations around the Chelsea games, but I maintain the most difficult match for us will certainly be against Empoli.

I trust that if we play at our usual levels, then results against Chelsea are certainly within our reach.”

Chelsea is set to have a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace four days before their Champions League game against AC Milan.

This will be Graham Potter's first League game in charge as Chelsea manager.

