Skip to main content
AC Milan Boss Stefano Pioli Speaks On Chelsea's Chances against The Italian Side Ahead Of Champions League Clash

AC Milan Boss Stefano Pioli Speaks On Chelsea's Chances against The Italian Side Ahead Of Champions League Clash

With Champions League football set to return after the international break, AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli made some bold statements ahead of their clash with Chelsea.

Chelsea's start to this year's Champions League campaign has been rather disappointing, playing two games and achieving only one point. 

The Blues were drawn into Group E with the likes of Dinamo Zagreb, RB Salzburg and lastly AC Milan.

Graham Potter, Hakim Ziyech and Armando Broja

A 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb and a 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg have left Chelsea bottom of the group with AC Milan being their next fixture. 

Ahead of this clash, AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli spoke to Football Italia about the upcoming game and his thoughts on Chelsea. 

I don’t think there’s that much difference between playing well in Italy and in Europe.

The Champions League does require a higher tempo, but nothing impossible.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When we go into that fixture, I’ll have welcomed the players back from international duty only two days earlier.

Stefano Pioli

I understand there are expectations around the Chelsea games, but I maintain the most difficult match for us will certainly be against Empoli.

I trust that if we play at our usual levels, then results against Chelsea are certainly within our reach.

Chelsea is set to have a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace four days before their Champions League game against AC Milan.

This will be Graham Potter's first League game in charge as Chelsea manager.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Frenkie De Jong Agrees To Salary Cut Talks Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: A Contract Extension For N'Golo Kante At Chelsea Is Not Close

By Dylan McBennett
Edouard Mendy & N'Golo Kante
News

Report: N'Golo Kante And Edouard Mendy Injury Updates

By Dylan McBennett
Reece James Tammy Abraham
Match Coverage

Italy Vs England - Where To Watch

By Connor Dossi-White
Christian Pulisic
News

Chelsea International Round-Up: Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic

By Melissa Edwards
Kai Havertz
News

Kai Havertz Ahead of Germany Fixtures In The UEFA Nations League

By Melissa Edwards
Kai Havertz
News

Kai Havertz Speaks On New System Under Graham Potter

By Melissa Edwards
Olivier Giroud
News

Ex-Chelsea Striker Olivier Giroud Closes In On France All-Time Scoring Record

By Luka Foley