AC Milan director Ricky Massara 'in love' with Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori

Fikayo Tomori is impressing the AC Milan hierarchy following his move to the Italian side in January.

The 23-year-old completed a loan move until the end of the season to the San Siro, which included a purchase option at the end of the deal.

Tomori has impressed already for the Rossoneri, making his debut and making his first start for Milan in the last week.

And an update has been provided that AC Milan director Ricky Massara is very fond of Tomori and is 'in love' with the 23-year-old on loan from Chelsea.

As per Fabrizio Romano speaking to SempreMilan, it remains unclear if Milan will take up the buy-out option, but they are big fans of the defender.

"We’ll see if they will sign Tomori or send him back to Chelsea and go for a different centre-back. It’s an interesting player, he had a good match against Inter. He’s a different centre-back, fast, aggressive but €30 million is too much, it’s not a small fee.

(Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

"Milan will take a decision at the end of the season, Ricky Massara is in love with the player. For sure they will go for him if he will show his skills."

Tomori revealed it was a move which he just couldn't turn down.

"It was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. When I first got called I was a bit, I wouldn’t say confused, but I was a bit surprised.

