AC Milan had to 'fight' with Chelsea for option to buy clause to be included in Fikayo Tomori's loan move

AC Milan director Ricky Massara has revealed that they had to 'fight' with Chelsea to have an option to buy fee inserted into the deal for defender Fikayo Tomori.

Tomori, 23, completed his move to the Italian side on Friday after completing his medical, which sees him join them on loan until the end of the season.

Milan do have the option of landing Tomori on a permanent basis at the end of the six-month deal, which is believed to be around £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

And it has been revealed that Milan had some persuasion to do to convince Chelsea of agreeing to an option to buy deal.

Prior to AC Milan's Serie A clash against Atalanta, Massara said: “We always try to have an option to buy," as quoted by SempreMilan.

"Sometimes it is not possible and in order to have the player you give up. We had to fight enough for Tomori, we are convinced that he can help us, he has different characteristics from the defenders in the squad.

"He has qualities like speed and aggression that ours have less markedly, but we are happy with Kjaer, Romagnoli, Gabbia, Kalulu and Musacchio. We consider ourselves complete and we are confident. Tonight we expect a very complicated match."

Tomori took to social media after his signing was made official on Friday.

"Honoured to have this opportunity to fight for this great club, I can’t wait to show myself on the pitch."

----------

