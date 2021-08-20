Thomas Tuchel Predicts 'Important' Season For Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel took several questions regarding Hakim Ziyech and has seemingly confirmed that the midfielder will stay at Stamford Bridge this summer.

AC Milan have held a long-standing interest in the Moroccan, but Tuchel was full of praise for the midfielder.

Speaking Ahead of Chelsea's London derby against Arsenal, Tuchel discussed the 27-year-old.

With the signing of Belgian world class striker Romelu Lukaku, Ziyech will have a new teammate at the top end of the pitch.

When asked about their relationship, Tuchel said: "Any partnership can be very promising when Hakim plays on a high level., his high level."

Tuchel continued to praise the level that Ziyech showed in preseason, where he ended as Chelsea's top goalscorer.

"I think he was very promising in preseason." he said. "He had some very good matches last season, also some difficulties and hard decisions from me to take. His preseason was promising and pretty impressive from him. The attitude he arrived here was absolutely the right attitude to grow and show personality, this is what he did. It was fantastic from day one. He was decisive in every single friendly game we played. He was decisive against Villarreal in the first competitive game. He got injured unfortunately, we need to take care of it.

Proceeding to discuss Ziyechs's shoulder injury, picked up in the UEFA Super Cup Final, Tuchel said: "On one side we are very happy that he is back on the pitch, on the other side a shoulder injury can be tricky.

"Tomorrow is a decisive game (in training) for him. We will see how far it can go and how much sense it makes (to play against Arsenal). With a shoulder injury you can still run, keep your fitness so you don't lose too much of that. Many training sessions in his legs, when he gives the green light hopefully he can find his performance from this season very quickly, he was very important for us."

