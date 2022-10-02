Skip to main content

AC Milan Set To Be Without Several First Team Players For Chelsea Game

Chelsea will be facing a depleted AC Milan side when they take on the Italian champions on Wednesday evening in the Champions League.
The extent of AC's injury crisis looks as if they could go into their game against Chelsea in midweek with only 14-15 senior players.

According to outlet Football Italia, manager Stefano Pioli will be without Mike Maignan, Theo Hernandez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alessandro Florenzi, Divock Origi and Junior Messias.

To make matters worse, Alexis Saelemaekers, Simon Kjaer and Davide Calabria were all brought off with injuries in the team's dramatic 3-1 win over Empoli yesterday, the latter stretchered off with a suspected hamstring strain.

Davide Calabria

Calabria was injured during his side's game with Empoli

It is thought that the two most likely to recover for the Chelsea match are Messias and Origi, while their squad depth is worsened for Wednesday with Ibrahimovic, Yacine Adli, Aster Vranckx, Malick Thiaw and Tiemoue Bakayoko all not included in the squad list for the Champions League due to the club's insufficient amount of Italian/homegrown players.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic alongside Ante Rebic

Chelsea will be looking at this as a great opportunity to take advantage of their opponents' injury-hit squad, with the Blues in serious need of a result after only picking up one point from their opening two group games against Dinamo Zagreb and RB Salzburg.

