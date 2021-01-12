Academy star Jude Soonsup-Bell pens first professional contract at Chelsea

Chelsea starlet Jude Soonsup-Bell has committed his future to the Blues after signing his first professional contract.

Soonsup-Bell, who only turned 17 on Sunday, joined the U-13 side at Cobham as a midfielder but was soon moved up top by his coaching staff.

The boy from Chippenham made his U-18 debut last season, thereby earning a call-up from the England U-16's in the same campaign.

Soonsup-Bell, along with four development squad players, had been training with Frank Lampard's side leading to Chelsea's FA Cup third-round clash against League Two side Morecambe.

However, it was only midfielder Tino Anjorin, 19, who made his senior debut for the Blues last month, who came off the bench in Chelsea's 4-0 drubbing of the Shrimps.

Soonsup-Bell has displayed real glimpses of promise this season, most notably in the Chelsea U-23's 6-1 hammering of their Manchester United, netting two goals in a match-winning performance.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard heaped praise on the likes of Soonsup-Bell for their attitude and competitiveness in training leading to the Morecambe game.

He said, as relayed as Football London: "It helps training because it’s really important to have competitive training and having young players enables you to be really competitive with killing the other players physically in between games.

“They’ve also been able to show their qualities and it’s always great to gauge young players to see how quickly they take to the football side of training but also how their personalities react to the uplift in pressure and level in training."

