Lewis Bate and Henry Lawrence set to make senior Chelsea debut in FA Cup clash against Morecambe

Academy stars set to make senior debut should FA Cup tie against Morecambe go ahead

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea U23 stars Lewis Bate and Henry Lawrence could be in line to make their senior debut in their side's FA Cup 3rd-round clash against League Two side Morecambe on Sunday 10 January.

However, with a COVID-19 outbreak in the Shrimps' camp, there are doubts over whether the tie will be given the green light or not.

According to Goal, Frank Lampard could hand Bate and Lawrence their senior debuts against Morecambe, with Tino Anjorin tipped to feature as well. 

Bate, 18, has been a key player for the young Blues since the start of the 2019/20 campaign and is highly rated by Frank Lampard.

According to Simon Johnson of The Athletic UK, the England U-19 international is likely to be called upon by his manager after a string of impressive displays for the U-23's this season.

Lawrence, 19, is a two-footed player and has been fielded in a variety of positions in Chelsea's youth teams - right-back, left-back, center-back and defensive midfield.

Anjorin has already made a few appearances for the first team this season, starting Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Krasnodar in the Champions League group stage. 

Lampard has reportedly ruled out any loan moves for players in Chelsea's academy as he needs all the firepower he can get at a moment where senior players' minutes have to be managed more than ever.

