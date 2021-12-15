Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Agent: Chelsea Had 'Great Desire' to Sign Romelu Lukaku

Author:

Romelu Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello has opened up on the painful transfer to Chelsea, who showed 'great desire' to bring the forward back to the club.

The 28-year-old left Inter Milan to return to the English capital on a club-record transfer for £97.5 million. 

He has played 16 times for the Blues so far this season, scoring five and assisting one in all competitions.

imago1006593798h

Lukaku received criticism from Inter supporters for departing the San Siro, and his agent has responded to the hostile reception that the Belgian received. 

"We have received a lot of criticism from the Inter fans, but unfortunately when these things happen, they cause sorrow," Pastorello told Sky Italia.

Read More

"The truth is that the decision to leave Inter was much more painful than what people think, so much so that we really discussed it a lot.

"I am sincere in saying that we went ahead with this negotiation only because on the other side there was another club (Chelsea) that represented a lot for Romelu.

imago1008392670h

"From an emotional and personal point of view it was very difficult, but I repeat: Chelsea looked for him with great desire and this was certainly very important for Romelu and in the choice he made.

"Football goes on, Inter are now first in the standings, thanks also to the new players, so in this sense we are all happy.

“Let’s say that clearly also due to the difficulty, the economic level reached, it is an operation that made me very proud, as it made me proud to have brought him to Italy from (Manchester) United, another very very complicated negotiation."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008392670h
News

Agent: Chelsea Had 'Great Desire' to Sign Romelu Lukaku

just now
imago1008436020h
News

Mason Mount Outlines Chelsea's 2021/22 Premier League Title Ambitions

29 minutes ago
imago0032655437h (1)
News

'German Period' - Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia Makes Thomas Tuchel Admission

1 hour ago
imago1008573574h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1008655263h
News

Marina Granovskaia Dedicates 'Best Club Director' Award to Chelsea's Success on Pitch

1 hour ago
imago1008567673h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Everton | Premier League

1 hour ago
Gallagher x Gilmour
News

Report: Chelsea Can't Recall Billy Gilmour & Conor Gallagher in January Due to Loan Clause

3 hours ago
imago1008525918h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Duo Return to Training Ahead of Everton Clash

4 hours ago