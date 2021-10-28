Chelsea Were '100 Per Cent' Sure of Signing Romelu Lukaku From Inter Milan, Says Agent

Romelu Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello, has revealed the extent of Chelsea's intent to bring the forward back to the club this summer.

Chelsea agreed a £97.5 million fee, a club-record transfer, with Inter Milan for Lukaku after having four previous bids rejected.

Lukaku completed his return to the club he initially left in 2014 to take care of unfinished business in west London.

SIPA USA

Inter's stance was strong. Despite their financial problems, the Italian side just didn't want to let their star man leave. It was down to Lukaku to want to leave, as well as Chelsea paying the required money for Inter to release him.

How much did Chelsea want Lukaku? Did they want him that badly? The answer was, yes most definitely and they backed their talk with paying up. A statement of intent from the European champions.

Roman Abramovich splashed the cash to bring the Belgium international home, and his agent has detailed some of the background behind the eye-watering transfer.

He told the Telegraph: “Inter, everybody knew they had financial difficulties and that probably meant that, to start with, Chelsea a little bit underestimated how much Inter didn’t want to sell him and were able to say no. So that was part of my job, to explain that without the right offer, the player would not move.

SIPA USA

“Chelsea were 100 per cent sure that he was the one, I never had doubts, but I think they needed to think twice before doing it. There were more offers before they got to the level Inter accepted. There were four offers and the fifth was the one that closed the talks. Looking back, I think everyone got a really good deal.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube