Agent confirms Jorginho will '100 per cent' stay at Chelsea this summer

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has confirmed he will stay at the club beyond this summer.

Joao Santos, Jorginho's agent, has fuelled talk of a possible exit from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks for his client this summer, flirting with his former club Napoli.

He has made it public that they would consider a return to the Serie A, particularly if former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri returned to management in Italy. 

He told a Naples-based radio station last month: "He is an important player for Chelsea now. However, he is an Italy international, and we are thinking about a return to Serie A if he leaves the Blues.

"If Napoli will make an offer, we'll evaluate it. He had a great time in Naples, and he has many friends over there."

Jorginho's deal in west London expires in 2023 and has become a firm favourite under Thomas Tuchel in the heart of the midfield. 

But Santos has now confirmed Jorginho will be staying at Chelsea this summer.

Speaking to TuttoMercatoWeb, he said:  "He has a two-year contract with Chelsea. He thinks about playing the European Championship. And then the World Cup in Qatar. He will remain at Chelsea, one hundred percent."

With two years left on his contract at Chelsea, a new deal for Jorginho is yet to be discussed but it is on the cards.

On a new deal, Santos added: “We will talk about it in a few months."

