Agent: Jorginho Not in Talks With Chelsea Over Contract Extension

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, Joao Santos, has denied any speculation of talks with the club over a new contract.

Jorginho, who finished third in the 2021 Ballon d'Or, has been a pivotal player for Thomas Tuchel and currently has one-and-a-half years left on his deal with it set to expire in June 2023.

Talks have been speculated to be on the agenda in the coming months for the European champions.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

However, Santos has confirmed discussions are yet to take place, which comes as no surprise considering the list of players Chelsea need to tie down before next summer.

“We’re not in talks to extend the current deal with Chelsea," revealed Santos to TuttoMercatoWeb. "He’s still under contract until June 2023 - maybe we’ll open talks in the next months.”



Extension talks with Jorginho are likely to happen once they resolve the futures of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva who are all set to leave on free transfers next summer.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel has been firm with his position on contract renewals, having dropped Christensen from the side in recent weeks as a warning to 'walk the talk' over his position regarding an extension.

"We have the hope it influences the contract situation a little bit," admitted Tuchel on the Dane's absence from the Blues team.

"My understanding was in a very short period we would have good news. I said around the international break that for me, it is a matter of days that we think we can give good news about Andreas.

"As I understood it, the club wants the same, the player wants the same, and the coach wants the same: to stay. That’s why we need the commitment and we can continue."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube