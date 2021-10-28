Agent: Malang Sarr Could Leave Chelsea on Loan in January

Malang Sarr could depart Chelsea on loan in the January transfer window, his agent has revealed.

Following his switch on a free transfer last summer from OGC Nice, the 22-year-old is yet to become a regular at Chelsea.

He went out on loan last season to Porto before returning to Cobham in the summer. Another loan spell beckoned for his development but no move materialised.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Sarr has stayed at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel which has seen him make three appearances in all competitions, including a Premier League debut in their 1-0 win over Brentford earlier this month.

The French defender was set to leave for Germany to join Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer for the 2021/22 campaign, his agent Federico Pastorello said, but the switch fell through at the last minute,

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As the January transfer window approaches, Sarr's short-term future will need resolving and a loan spell is on the cards, says his agent.

“This is what we wanted in the summer (a loan move) and we had a deal practically done with Eintracht Frankfurt, but they could not move a player, so Malang stayed," Pastorello told the Telegraph.

“Let’s see in January what will happen. Maybe he can go on loan then because maybe he needs one or two seasons playing regularly before coming back, like many players in Chelsea have done.”

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Pastorello believes the central defender will eventually make it at Chelsea once he completes the necessary loan spells, while comparing him to current captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

“I see in Malang the same attitude, the same focus, the same talent as Azpi when he joined Chelsea,” added Pastorello.

“That’s setting the bar so high and, of course, Malang needs to improve on the tactical side because Azpi is a genius, he’s a professor. But, like I was with Azpi, I’m 100 per cent sure that he will end up being a player for Chelsea.”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube