Agent of Chelsea Man Believes Players May Be 'Trapped' Following Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

The agent of a French-speaking Chelsea player has stated that his client and other footballer's may be trapped at the Club following news that Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government.

It was announced that the Russian was placed on the UK government's sanction list, barring the sale of the club as his assets have been frozen.

Speaking to Get French Football News, one of the Chelsea player's agent has stated that his client may be trapped at the Club.

After 19 years, Abramovich put the Club up for sale in the 'best interests of the Club' following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, with the latest revelations, Abramovich's sale of Chelsea has been thrown into danger of not happening.

Whilst initial reports revealed that the Russian could no longer sell the Club due to the sanctions, it has since been revealed that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

Chelsea have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

IMAGO / PA Images

This could throw the future of several players, including those out of contract, in doubt whilst wantaway players may not be allowed to leave Chelsea in the summer.

Speaking to GFFN, the agent of a French-speaking Chelsea player said: “How can they ban the club from selling players? Surely there are employment law implications for players who were due to leave now essentially being trapped?”

Whilst the player remains unnamed, there are a handful of Chelsea players at the club, and out on loan, who speak French and it could be any of these agents.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds and the sanctions could be lifted before the opening of the summer transfer window.

