    • October 28, 2021
    Agent: Romelu Lukaku Had 'Now or Never' Chance to Complete Club-Record Chelsea Return

    Author:

    Romelu Lukaku was told by his agent Federico Pastorello that a return to Chelsea was a 'now or never' opportunity prior to his club-record return.

    The 28-year-old, after five bids, completed a club-record £97.5 million return to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan during the summer transfer window. 

    Lukaku was settled in Italy but Chelsea came calling and they were intent of landing the Belgian. 

    sipa_35009441

    He left back in 2014 and could've returned in 2017, but ended up at Manchester United - a decision Pastorello would've made differently had he been his agent back then, instead it was super agent Mino Raiola. 

    Four years on, Chelsea tried again for the number nine after clinching Champions League glory. Four rejected bids later and the fifth arrived which sealed the deal

    sipa_35325862 (5)

    Read More

    As negotiations took place, Lukaku had to be convinced to join Chelsea, a club he had dreamed of returning to, his agent revealed in an interview with the Telegraph.

    “This is what I was telling Romelu, that it could be now or never, because probably he was not realising it 100 per cent at first,” said Pastorello. “I had to tell him to remember that sometimes there are trains and when they pass, they don’t come back. Because of the situation, because of the market and because there were not many possibilities, this was Romelu’s train. 

    “We had the opportunity to be in the right place at the right moment and I told him that if he wanted to come back, he needed to take it now."

    Pastorello added: “Chelsea were 100 per cent sure that he was the one, I never had doubts, but I think they needed to think twice before doing it. There were more offers before they got to the level Inter accepted. There were four offers and the fifth was the one that closed the talks. Looking back, I think everyone got a really good deal.”

