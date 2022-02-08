Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Al Hilal Boss Leonardo Jardim Blasts FIFA for Chelsea 'Favouritism' Ahead of Club World Cup Semi-Final

Al Hilal manager Leonardo Jardim has launched a scathing attack on FIFA, stating that European teams have been shown favouritism in the tournament.

The Saudi side have already played in the second round of the tournament, whilst Chelsea's semi-final on Wednesday will be their first match of the competition.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, via football.london, Jardim gave a 'warning' to FIFA.

imago1009619922h

He said: “I'd like to give a warning to FIFA because I find it unfair some teams have to play four matches in eight days and other teams, the best, have to play two matches with their teams rested.

“There should be better care with the match schedule to recover so Asia and South America can have ambition to win this cup.”

Read More

The former Monaco boss is participating in his first Club World Cup, but believes that Chelsea are the favourites going into the tie.

imago1004602166h

He continue to blast FIFA for showing favouritism to Thomas Tuchel's side with the scheduling of the matches.

“I'm sure that the European teams, in this case Chelsea and previously Liverpool, are always the favourites,” Jardim added. “No doubt about that but we have additional favouritism when Al Hilal has two days to recover and of 24 teams are all the same when one team comes out fresh.

“Our victory from the previous match mirrors that - Al Jazira had difficulties in the second half. If they were rested the match would have been different I think. Especially in the second half.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1004602166h
News

Al Hilal Boss Leonardo Jardim Blasts FIFA for Chelsea 'Favouritism' Ahead of Club World Cup Semi-Final

1 minute ago
imago1009092727h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Challenges Chelsea to Make History With Club World Cup Triumph

31 minutes ago
imago1006845443h
News

'It Can Be a Difficult Game' - Zsolt Low Responds to Claims Chelsea Are Favourites to Win Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago1008938273h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Warns Chelsea About 'Dangerous' Al Hilal Clash in Club World Cup Semi-Final

1 hour ago
imago1004602166h
News

Zsolt Low Praises 'Very Good Coach' Leonardo Jardim Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Clash vs Al Hilal

2 hours ago
imago1009566339h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Al Hilal: Kepa Arrizabalaga Returns in Goal for Club World Cup

2 hours ago
imago1009558765h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Demands Chelsea 'Bring the Trophy to the Boss' Amid Thomas Tuchel's Club World Cup Absence

3 hours ago
imago1009559199h
News

'It's to Win the Trophy' - Cesar Azpilicueta Insists Chelsea Future Not Important Ahead of Club World Cup

3 hours ago