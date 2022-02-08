Al Hilal Boss Leonardo Jardim Blasts FIFA for Chelsea 'Favouritism' Ahead of Club World Cup Semi-Final

Al Hilal manager Leonardo Jardim has launched a scathing attack on FIFA, stating that European teams have been shown favouritism in the tournament.

The Saudi side have already played in the second round of the tournament, whilst Chelsea's semi-final on Wednesday will be their first match of the competition.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, via football.london, Jardim gave a 'warning' to FIFA.

He said: “I'd like to give a warning to FIFA because I find it unfair some teams have to play four matches in eight days and other teams, the best, have to play two matches with their teams rested.

“There should be better care with the match schedule to recover so Asia and South America can have ambition to win this cup.”

The former Monaco boss is participating in his first Club World Cup, but believes that Chelsea are the favourites going into the tie.

He continue to blast FIFA for showing favouritism to Thomas Tuchel's side with the scheduling of the matches.

“I'm sure that the European teams, in this case Chelsea and previously Liverpool, are always the favourites,” Jardim added. “No doubt about that but we have additional favouritism when Al Hilal has two days to recover and of 24 teams are all the same when one team comes out fresh.



“Our victory from the previous match mirrors that - Al Jazira had difficulties in the second half. If they were rested the match would have been different I think. Especially in the second half.”

