Al Hilali vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Club World Cup

Chelsea face Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on Wednesday evening at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

The Blues' opponents come into the match on the back of a 6-1 thrashing of Al Jazira in the second round of the tournament.

Chelsea, on the other hand, arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday after beating Plymouth Argyle 2-1 in extra time of the FA Cup fourth round.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Al Hilal versus Chelsea on Wednesday 9 February:

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30 EST

Pacific time: 08:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on E4.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on the USA Network. (change accordingly.

