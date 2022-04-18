Skip to main content
Alejandro Santo Domingo Joins Sir Martin Broughton's Bid for Chelsea & Set to Become Minority Stakeholder if Successful

A billionaire heir who is on the board of Budweiser-owner ABinBev, Alejandro Santo Domingo, is part of Sir Martin Broughton's group which have made a bid to buy Chelsea.

This comes as we edge closer to finding out who will be the next owner of Chelsea, taking over from Roman Abramovich.

Alongside Sir Broughton's bid, Todd Boehly's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca's group have also made a bid to buy the club and are into the final stage.

imago1006808208h (1)

As per Sky News, Alejandro Santo Domingo has now joined the bid for Chelsea, teaming up with Broughton's party.

The report states that insiders said Mr Santo Domingo, who is estimated by Forbes magazine to be worth more than $2.5 billion, would become a minority shareholder in the Blues if the consortium spearheaded by Sir Broughton is successful.

Also part of the bid is Vivek Ranadive, Josh Harris and David Blitzer - although both of the former have shares in Crystal Palace, which must be sold if their bid is successful.

Broughton's bid was handed a boost, with the Ricketts family withdrawing their bid for the club.

imago0078499516h

In a statement the family said: "The Ricketts-Griffin-Gilbert group has decided, after careful consideration, not to submit a final bid for Chelsea FC.

"In the process of finalising the proposal, it became increasingly clear that certain issues could not be addressed given the unusual dynamics around the sales process.

"We have great admiration for Chelsea FC and its fans and we wish the new owners well."

It remains to be seen as to which party will be successful in their bid for Chelsea.

imago1011381604h
