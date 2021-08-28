August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Alisson Becker on 'Amazing' Romelu Lukaku Ahead of Chelsea Clash

The goalkeeper is full of priase for the Belgian.
Author:
Publish date:

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has heaped praise upon Chelsea's record signing Romelu Lukaku ahead of his team's clash against the Blues at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Lukaku will be looking to score in the second consecutive game since his return to the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Alisson discussed the impact of Lukaku's return.

sipa_34676617

"He's an amazing player of course, they became stronger with him," Alisson admitted.

Thomas Tuchel's side lifted the Champions League last season and finished fourth in the Premier League in what turned out to be a successful season in London.

Alisson has discussed how the Blues' side from last season changed with the addition of the Belgian: "And they were already strong - they won the Champions League without him." he said.

"He's an amazing player, I don't need to tell you about his qualities."

1006147621

Chelsea are hoping that Lukaku will be the final piece of the puzzle as they look to mount a title challenge after winning the UEFA Super Cup this season.

Tuchel will be looking to the 28-year-old to be the difference when Chelsea travel to Anfield on Saturday afternoon, looking for a positive result in the race for the title.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34677172
News

Jurgen Klopp Makes Romelu Lukaku Admission Ahead of Chelsea Clash

sipa_32514733
News

Mason Mount Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Record Signing Romelu Lukaku

sipa_34675471
News

Alisson Becker on 'Amazing' Romelu Lukaku Ahead of Chelsea Clash

sipa_32514921
News

Mason Mount on 'Unbelievable' Anfield Ahead of Chelsea Clash Against Liverpool

pjimage (4)
News

Jurgen Klopp Confirms Liverpool Team News Ahead of Chelsea Clash

sipa_34607417 (1)
Transfer News

Julen Lopetegui Breaks Silence on Jules Kounde's Proposed Transfer to Chelsea

sipa_33502932 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Saul Niguez Set to Stay At Atletico Madrid Amid Chelsea Links

E9zyhH8XMAkJ4Ux
Transfer News

Official: Baba Rahman Joins Reading on Season-Long Loan