Alisson Becker on 'Amazing' Romelu Lukaku Ahead of Chelsea Clash

The goalkeeper is full of priase for the Belgian.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has heaped praise upon Chelsea's record signing Romelu Lukaku ahead of his team's clash against the Blues at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Lukaku will be looking to score in the second consecutive game since his return to the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Alisson discussed the impact of Lukaku's return.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"He's an amazing player of course, they became stronger with him," Alisson admitted.

Thomas Tuchel's side lifted the Champions League last season and finished fourth in the Premier League in what turned out to be a successful season in London.

Alisson has discussed how the Blues' side from last season changed with the addition of the Belgian: "And they were already strong - they won the Champions League without him." he said.

"He's an amazing player, I don't need to tell you about his qualities."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea are hoping that Lukaku will be the final piece of the puzzle as they look to mount a title challenge after winning the UEFA Super Cup this season.

Tuchel will be looking to the 28-year-old to be the difference when Chelsea travel to Anfield on Saturday afternoon, looking for a positive result in the race for the title.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube