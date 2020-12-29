'All credit to him' - Frank Lampard full of praise for Olivier Giroud

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was delighted with Olivier Giroud after he headed home his side's opener in their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Monday.

The Frenchman was given the nod with Timo Werner out of form, and Giroud did not disappoint, netting his ninth goal of the season from Ben Chilwell's inch-perfect cross.

Lampard said: "If you deliver for Oli in the right areas, he gets in the position and gets really good contact."

The 34-year-old has fought his way into the side after being left on the fringes of the first-half at the start of the campaign.

Lampard added: "That's why he is scoring goals and why he has been a regular scorer wherever he has been. He did for us today, this season and in restart. All credit to him."

This season, Giroud boasts a goal every 66 minutes - a remarkable statistic for a player who many thought was on his way out of the club after Chelsea's big investment in their attack in the summer.

With Werner struggling to adapt to the Premier League and Tammy Abraham in and out of the side, Giroud has proved his worth as he remains this season's top-scorer for the London outfit.

