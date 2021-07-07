Maurizio Sarri Reveals Names of Four Chelsea Players He Would've Liked to Managed at Stamford Bridge

How would he have fared managing some of the world class talent?

Maurizio Sarri has named four current Chelsea players he thinks would have suited his style of play in west London.

The former Chelsea boss, now managing Lazio, left the Blues after just one season back in 2019. During his spell, he managed to guide the Blues to third spot in the Premier League as well as Europa League triumph.

But he decided to part ways with the club to join Juventus, heading back to Italy after just one year.

Frank Lampard took over with the Blues under a transfer ban as well as losing their star player, Eden Hazard. A year later, after a successful season of finishing in the top four, Roman Abramovich backed the club in the market by signing several star studded names including Kai Havertz and Timo Werner from Germany.

And reflecting back, Sarri would have loved to work with those two players as well as Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech.

What did Maurizio Sarri say?

“Chelsea are a great club, in the following years they signed many young players suitable for me.

“The football aspect was in the hands of the staff, not having the economic power available. Then came (Timo) Werner, (Kai) Havertz, Mount, (Hakim) Ziyech: all suitable for me and my way to play."

What else was said?

The former Blues boss also honestly admitted his regret at leaving Chelsea for Juventus back in 2019 following their Europa League triumph in Baku.

“Marina Granovskaia wanted to keep me from leaving Chelsea. Today I say that it was a mistake to want to return to Italy at all costs.

“I made a mistake, I didn't have to leave Chelsea. But I wanted to return to Italy. It was an error of judgment on my part I have to say."

