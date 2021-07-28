Marcos Alonso Says he Was 'Honoured' to Captain Chelsea Against Bournemouth

Marcos Alonso has taken to social media to express his pride in captaining Chelsea in their pre-season match against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Alonso did not travel to Euro 2020 with the Spanish national team, therefore has returned to training ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Alonso has taken to Instagram to tell the fans about his pride of wearing the armband in pre-season.

Speaking on social media the left-back said: "Good to be back on the pitch. Honoured to captain the team for the first time."

Since arriving at Chelsea at Chelsea in 2016, Alonso has found himself in and out of the side but was rewarded for his loyalty to the Blues by captaining the side in the first half against Bournemouth.

Edouard Mendy took the armband when Alonso was substituted in the second period of the game.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Alonso is taking part in his fifth pre-season in west London, and opened up on how it is going.

Alonso said: "Pre-season is training with these lads so of course we know each other very well, but it’s always a good test and a good challenge. It’s demanding to play against players like we have here."

The defender continued to discuss how the game helped improve their fitness.

"It’s more for fitness preparation, but a game like this, it’s also a good test in terms of the level of the squad. Even in training we never want to lose, of course." he said.

The Blues are set to play Arsenal and Tottenham in the Mind Series in the coming week as they prepare for the season opener.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube