Marcos Alonso Hails Thomas Tuchel & Cesar Azpilicueta Amid Chelsea Takeover Uncertainty

Thomas Tuchel and Cesar Azpilicueta are 'very important' to Chelsea, says defender Marcos Alonso. 

It's been several weeks of talk off the pitch following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich, leading the Club, who are up for sale, to play under a special licence. 

Chelsea haven't let themselves be distracted, even if they have it's not been shown, as result after result has seen them progress into the Champions League quarter-finals whilst also remaining in a comfortable third place in the Premier League.

Tuchel has been the most senior face at Chelsea to speak to the media about the ongoing takeover situation. He hasn't put a foot wrong - he has been a credit to his players, the Club, but also himself. Chelsea are lucky to have him.

Azpilicueta, the Blues' skipper, has been a leading figure in the dressing, which has been noted by Alonso who was full of praise for his boss and teammate.

What Marcos Alonso said

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, the Spaniard admitted: "Both of them are very important pieces of this team. We are showing that we are together and a very good group of men.

"The manager and the captain and clearly very important parts of the team and we follow them. We focus on getting the results on the pitch, with them leading us, and hopefully things can get back to normal soon.

"We need to focus on the football. That is what we can control, so we will just continue to work hard and be together with all the staff – both at the stadium and the training ground – everyone needs to be together as one.

"We will concentrate on the football and try and win as many games as we can and then hopefully things off the pitch can be sorted out soon."

