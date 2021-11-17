Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku: The Latest Chelsea Fitness News Ahead of Leicester City Clash

Thomas Tuchel is set to welcome back several Chelsea star for their Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea are back on domestic duty following the November international break as they sit top of the table on 26 points.

The European champions are three points clear of Manchester City in second and will be hoping to put their disappointing 1-1 draw against Burnley behind them at the weekend.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel has had to deal with several injury absences in recent weeks. Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic (hamstring), Timo Werner (hamstring) and Romelu Lukaku (ankle) have all been sidelined.

Mason Mount returned despite issues with his tooth but he is set to return after missing England duty to undergo dental surgery.

He was seen back in training along with Alonso and Lukaku at the start of the week which should put them in contention for the Foxes clash.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Kovacic and Werner weren't to be seen as they continue their recoveries, but the triple boost of Mount, Alonso and Lukaku will be a welcome boost to Tuchel.

Christian Pulisic is yet to start for the Blues since his return from an ankle injury. But after minutes for the USMNT against Mexico and Jamaica, he will be nearing a return to full fitness.

N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva were rested for their countries in midweek and will be fresh for the trip to the Midlands on Saturday.

Tuchel will want his team to get back to winning ways and the return of several key players from injury will only be of benefit to the Blues.

