Malang Sarr Expresses 'Amazing Feeling' as Chelsea Seal Club World Cup Glory

Malang Sarr has shared his pride after the amazing feeling that followed as Chelsea lifted the Club World Cup on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi.

Sarr, 23, featured in both games against Al Hilal and Palmeiras. He played three minutes of the semi-final, before coming on in extra-time against Palmeiras which saw the Blues claim a 2-1 win at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium to clinch glory in the Middle East.

It was the only trophy Chelsea hadn't won and it was Thomas Tuchel's side's second piece of silverware of the season following on from the Super Cup win against Villarreal back in August.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea weren't at their best but, most importantly, they got over the line and completed the job at hand. It provided the squad with pure elation, with Sarr believing their hard work had been rewarded.

What Malang Sarr said

Speaking to the official Chelsea website following the triumph in Abu Dhabi, Sarr said: "It is an amazing feeling, I have no words. If I try to say something about it, I will need a couple of minutes to tell you!

"I am so proud. I am happy for myself and also for the squad because we worked so hard. The work level was pushing us and giving us the best preparation to perform and be the best on the pitch and that is what we did."

He added: "I think it was a really tough game against a really good opponent. At the end of the day, we prepared for a tough game and we need the details to win the game and that is what happened.

"That is my mentality and that’s the mentality for every player, to be available when the manager needs you. You have got to try and play well and help the team as much as you can."

