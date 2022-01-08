'An Incredible Feeling' - Lewis Hall Ecstatic Following Chelsea Debut in 5-1 Win Over Chesterfield

Chelsea left-back Lewis Hall revealed how exciting it felt to make his professional debut for his boyhood club onSaturday afternoon, beating Chesterfield 5-1 in the FA Cup.

The 17-year-old from Slough, who has been at Chelsea since under-8 level, made his debut in the third round of the FA Cup.

With an assist and and three goal involvements, Hall put on an impressive performance, reassuring Blues fans that, despite their defensive crisis, their academy talents will always shine through.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Hall revealed how it felt to make his Chelsea debut, having been at the club for so many years.

"Ever since I was a kid being at Chelsea this is what I worked towards. To finally get the opportunity and in front of my family and the amazing fans it is an incredible feeling."

In the absence of Marcos Alonso, who had been in an altercation with Thomas Tuchel in his side's midweek 2-0 win over Tottenham, Hall shined through as a bright talent for the future.

Chelsea fans are currently worried about three of the club's defenders whose contracts expire at the end of the season, including Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger.

Hall's performance today, however, will reassure Blues fans that the side's academy talents at Cobham are prepared to step up when they are needed.

With Ben Chilwell likely out of action for the rest of the season and Chelsea on the hunt for a new left-back, maybe Lewis Hall can be that wide player that they are after?

