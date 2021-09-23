'An Intelligent Coach' - Chelsea Legend Gianfranco Zola Makes Thomas Tuchel Admission

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has praiused Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, discussing the quality of the team.

The former Chelsea player was Maurizio Sarri's assistant back in 2018 and spent a season in a coaching role at the club where he became a legend, having his number 25 retired.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport via football.italia, Zola was full of praise for the now Chelsea manager Tuchel.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: "Chelsea should not take anything for granted.

"Tuchel is an intelligent coach and Chelsea are a top team. The game against Tottenham was impressive. There’s a lot of quality there. They withstood the impact of Spurs in the first half and won the game in the second half, by scoring three goals."

Tuchel's Chelsea have recieved a lot of praise after their unbeaten start to the season, winning four of five in the Premier League whilst starting their Champions League defence with a 1-0 victory over Zenit.

The Blues will be hoping to keep this form going further into the season as they wish to challenge at the top end of the Premier League this season and compete for as many trophies as possible in the 2021/22 campaign.

They progressed into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, beating Aston Villa on penalties and will face Southampton in the next round.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube