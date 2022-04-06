Carlo Ancelotti Tests Negative for Covid-19, In Dugout for Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti will be in the dugout on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge when Real Madrid face Chelsea in the Champions League.

Real face the Blues for the second season running, this time in the quarter-finals as they head to west London for the first leg before the return leg in Madrid next Tuesday.

The visitors were looking likely to be without their boss on Wednesday after he tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Ancelotti needed to undergo a PCR on Tuesday to see if he would return a negative test which would allow him to fly to London for the European affair.

Now it has been confirmed by Real Madrid that the former Chelsea boss has tested negative and will fly to England and be in attendance to manage his side from the touchline.

In a statement released by the club: "Real Madrid C.F. is pleased to announce that our coach Carlo Ancelotti has returned a negative result for Covid-19, and will therefore travel to London this morning to join up with the first team."

Thomas Tuchel's wish has been granted after he admitted he hoped Ancelotti would be able to make the trip to Stamford Bridge for the quarter-final clash.

He told reporters: "It’s always better and much nicer to be there and have a direct influence. I think this is what we as coaches love the most, to be in the middle of the room and be part of the group so that we can constantly communicate, not only with words but also with how you feel, like with a smile.

"When all this is missing it’s strange, you can feel something is missing. He’s a big coach, a big personality and it would be nice to have him on the sideline for this kind of game."

