Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Carlo Ancelotti Tests Negative for Covid-19, In Dugout for Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti will be in the dugout on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge when Real Madrid face Chelsea in the Champions League. 

Real face the Blues for the second season running, this time in the quarter-finals as they head to west London for the first leg before the return leg in Madrid next Tuesday. 

The visitors were looking likely to be without their boss on Wednesday after he tested positive for coronavirus last week. 

Ancelotti needed to undergo a PCR on Tuesday to see if he would return a negative test which would allow him to fly to London for the European affair. 

imago1011097505h

Now it has been confirmed by Real Madrid that the former Chelsea boss has tested negative and will fly to England and be in attendance to manage his side from the touchline. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In a statement released by the club: "Real Madrid C.F. is pleased to announce that our coach Carlo Ancelotti has returned a negative result for Covid-19, and will therefore travel to London this morning to join up with the first team."

Thomas Tuchel's wish has been granted after he admitted he hoped Ancelotti would be able to make the trip to Stamford Bridge for the quarter-final clash. 

imago1001199704h

He told reporters: "It’s always better and much nicer to be there and have a direct influence. I think this is what we as coaches love the most, to be in the middle of the room and be part of the group so that we can constantly communicate, not only with words but also with how you feel, like with a smile.

"When all this is missing it’s strange, you can feel something is missing. He’s a big coach, a big personality and it would be nice to have him on the sideline for this kind of game."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1004286174h (4)
News

Todd Boehly to Fly to London to Hold Takeover Talks With Chelsea Executives

By Matt Debono34 minutes ago
imago1011008685h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Three Things Chelsea Need to Quickly Learn From Brentford Defeat for Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011020580h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Three Things Chelsea Need to Be Wary of vs Real Madrid

By Chadley Nagel1 hour ago
imago1010677623h (1)
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Names Four Real Madrid Stars Who 'Carry' Carlo Ancelotti's Side

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010844855h
News

Thomas Tuchel Calls Upon Chelsea Fans for Better Atmosphere at Stamford Bridge Against Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010647000h
News

Christian Pulisic Hails Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta for 'Positive Spark' He Brings

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1010647200h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic's European Excellence Could Return to Haunt Former Club Real Madrid

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1002914592h
News

Thomas Tuchel Defines Difficulty of Retaining Champions League Trophy Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago