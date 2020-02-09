Chelsea win race to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana in the summer

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has chosen his preferred destination to leave the Dutch side in the summer.

The 23-year-old has sparked interest from England, France and Spain with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona all showing interest.

But a decision has been made on the Cameroonian's future, and it's good news for Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard.

According to Le10sport in France, Frank Lampard's side have won the race to sign Onana after PSG sporting director Leonardo was reportedly told that they had 'no chance' in landing the 23-year-old.

The Ajax goalkeeper has made his intentions clear and wants to make a move to join Chelsea in the summer.

Frank Lampard defended the decision to call in Willy Caballero for Kepa Arrizabalaga against Leicester City.

Chelsea no.1 Kepa Arrizabalaga has been out of sorts this season and Frank Lampard made the decision to drop the Spaniard in the 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

rrizabalaga is prepared to fight and prove himself to Chelsea, and has until the end of the season to convince Frank Lampard that he is the man to lead the Blues in between the posts.

Andre Onana is valued at over £30 million by Ajax, which would see Chelsea spend over £100 million on two goalkeepers in recent years.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 2019/20 numbers [left] vs 2018/19 numbers [right] The Sun

Willy Caballero is set to leave at the end of the season when his contract runs out, so Frank Lampard will need a back-up to Arrizabalaga.

