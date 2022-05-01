Skip to main content

Andreas Christensen Admits Chelsea Excitement Ahead of Everton Clash & Frank Lampard Reunion

Andreas Christensen has admitted that he and his Chelsea teammates are excited to face Frank Lampard's Everton on Sunday afternoon in Premier League action.

The sides will face off at Goodison Park as Everton sit in the relegation zone, whilst Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are in third place as they look to secure Champions League football for next  season.

Speaking ahead of the match, via Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Christensen has admitted that he is excited to play at Goodison Park and opened up on the reunion with Lampard.

imago1011457365h

When asked about the trip to Merseyside, Christensen said: "Goodison Park is always a difficult place to go, everyone knows that. The atmosphere and energy around the stadium makes it so tough to go there and play your own game.

"It's great and it makes you excited going onto the pitch. It’s very loud and they’re very behind their team. They always come out with energy and never back down so it’s just so difficult to go there."

The Dane did not have much success under Lampard at Chelsea as Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva were often the preferred pairing at the back, despite Christensen featuring frequently in Lampard's first season.

imago1011130316h

However, he believes that the reunion means that Chelsea are in for a 'special game' as they will also face Joe Edwards, who worked closely with the academy when Christensen came through.

"Frank obviously knows us very well, all of the players. Even some of the coaching staff I’ve known for years so it’s going to be a special game," he continued.

"I’m sure it will be a good atmosphere outside the pitch, and on the pitch both sides will go for it so it will be an exciting game."

