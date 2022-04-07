Andreas Christensen Admits Chelsea 'Weren't at Top Level' Against Real Madrid

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has admitted his side were not at their top level as they fell to defeat at the hands of Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Karim Benzema netted a hattrick to take a 3-1 lead into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Speaking to Chelsea's social media channels after the match, Christensen reflected on the performance of him and his teammates.

He said: “We weren’t at our top level. We started good for 10 or 15 minutes, good energy with the crowd behind us – and they stayed behind us the whole game – but they successfully took the tempo out of the game.

“We have conceded seven goals now in two games which is not normal for us. It’s not just about this game, we did it as well at the weekend. We have to fix it, and we have to do it quick.”

The Dane has not lost faith, however, and believes that Chelsea can still turn the match around.

The away goal rule in UEFA competitions was scrapped for this season, meaning that Chelsea still have a real chance in Madrid.

“It’s two goals, it’s still going to be very difficult, but it can’t be worse than this," Christensen continued. "We have to go there and make a big performance.

“We have to try and turn it around but it’s going to be difficult. We weren’t on top and we know that, but we have nothing to lose so we have to go there, put in a big performance and hopefully turn it around.”

