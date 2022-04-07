Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Andreas Christensen Admits Chelsea 'Weren't at Top Level' Against Real Madrid

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has admitted his side were not at their top level as they fell to defeat at the hands of Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Karim Benzema netted a hattrick to take a 3-1 lead into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Speaking to Chelsea's social media channels after the match, Christensen reflected on the performance of him and his teammates.

imago1011113617h

He said: “We weren’t at our top level. We started good for 10 or 15 minutes, good energy with the crowd behind us – and they stayed behind us the whole game – but they successfully took the tempo out of the game.

“We have conceded seven goals now in two games which is not normal for us. It’s not just about this game, we did it as well at the weekend. We have to fix it, and we have to do it quick.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011110779h

The Dane has not lost faith, however, and believes that Chelsea can still turn the match around.

The away goal rule in UEFA competitions was scrapped for this season, meaning that Chelsea still have a real chance in Madrid.

“It’s two goals, it’s still going to be very difficult, but it can’t be worse than this," Christensen continued. "We have to go there and make a big performance.

“We have to try and turn it around but it’s going to be difficult. We weren’t on top and we know that, but we have nothing to lose so we have to go there, put in a big performance and hopefully turn it around.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011072034h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele 'Dropped' Chelsea's Contract Offer

By Nick Emms37 minutes ago
imago1011115990h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Interested in Signing Chelsea's Mason Mount

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010567957h (1)
News

Raine Group Extend Chelsea Takeover Deadline as Bidders Prepare Final Offers

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011113642h
News

Mason Mount Urges Chelsea to Bounce Back After Tough Losses to Brentford & Real Madrid

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011115990h
News

Mason Mount Discusses Chelsea Mentality Following Real Madrid Defeat

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011057628h
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Ready to Break Record for Declan Rice as Chelsea Are 'In the Mix'

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011113642h
News

Mason Mount Discusses Chelsea's Champions League Chances Following Real Madrid Defeat

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011099576h
News

Report: Chelsea Handed Declan Rice Boost as Midfielder Tells West Ham He Wants to Leave

By Nick Emms5 hours ago