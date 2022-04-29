Skip to main content

Andreas Christensen & Ross Barkley Named as Chelsea Doubts to Face Everton

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has named both Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley as doubts for Sunday afternoon's Premier League clash against Everton.

The two sides will go head-to-head in matchday 34 of the league season as Everton look to climb out of the relegation zone, while Chelsea hope to get closer to securing their third place spot.

Sunday's fixture will also mark Toffees manager Frank Lampard's first return to the dugout of Stamford Bridge since his departure back in January 2021.

imago1011254037h

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend clash, Tuchel revealed his side's team news, in which he named both Christensen and Barkley as potential absentees ahead of Sunday.

"For sure, Ben Chilwell, no, and for Kova (Mateo Kovacic), it is too early – he has not had a minute in team training so far," he said, as quoted by football.london. "He will not come back.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Callum Hudson-Odoi as well. Maybe Andreas Christensen, but let's see after he was ill. And the same for Ross Barkley.

"Let's wait until the day after tomorrow (Saturday) to see how they feel."

imago1010713384h

Neither Christensen nor Barkley were present for the west London side's previous outing against Manchester United on Thursday evening.

Barkley has only featured for his side a total of five times in the Premier League this season so far, racking up a total of 151 league minutes in the 2021/22 season.

The last league game Barkley featured in was in the reverse fixture against Everton back in December.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0046921309h
News

Frank Lampard Provides Verdict on Chelsea Squad Ahead of Premier League Clash

By Jago Hemming15 minutes ago
imago1011289570h (4)
News

Todd Boehly's Consortium Wins Race to Buy Chelsea as Preferred Bidder Named

By Matt Debono44 minutes ago
imago1011570896h
News

Thomas Tuchel & Frank Lampard Yet to Have Lunch Despite Chelsea Commitment

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011396342h (1)
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger's Real Madrid Announcement Not Expected Until After End of Chelsea's Season

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011443837h
Match Coverage

Everton vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011628839h
News

Tuchel Rules Chilwell, Kovacic & Hudson-Odoi Out of Chelsea's Clash vs Everton

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0078499510h
News

Sir Martin Broughton's Group Bid for Chelsea Rejected as Todd Boehly's Group Enter 'Exclusive Talks'

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1009019388h (2)
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono2 hours ago