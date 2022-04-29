Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has named both Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley as doubts for Sunday afternoon's Premier League clash against Everton.

The two sides will go head-to-head in matchday 34 of the league season as Everton look to climb out of the relegation zone, while Chelsea hope to get closer to securing their third place spot.

Sunday's fixture will also mark Toffees manager Frank Lampard's first return to the dugout of Stamford Bridge since his departure back in January 2021.

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend clash, Tuchel revealed his side's team news, in which he named both Christensen and Barkley as potential absentees ahead of Sunday.

"For sure, Ben Chilwell, no, and for Kova (Mateo Kovacic), it is too early – he has not had a minute in team training so far," he said, as quoted by football.london. "He will not come back.

"Callum Hudson-Odoi as well. Maybe Andreas Christensen, but let's see after he was ill. And the same for Ross Barkley.

"Let's wait until the day after tomorrow (Saturday) to see how they feel."

Neither Christensen nor Barkley were present for the west London side's previous outing against Manchester United on Thursday evening.

Barkley has only featured for his side a total of five times in the Premier League this season so far, racking up a total of 151 league minutes in the 2021/22 season.

The last league game Barkley featured in was in the reverse fixture against Everton back in December.

