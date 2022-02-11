Andreas Christensen Challenges Chelsea to Lift Club World Cup

Andreas Christensen has challenged his Chelsea side to win the Club World Cup and complete his trophy collection, 10 years on from joining the club.

The 25-year-old joined in 2012, the year that Chelsea fell to defeat in the Club World Cup final to Corinthians.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Christensen has demanded that the Blues put things right and lift the trophy on Saturday.

He said: "I would have been very, very happy. I came the year Chelsea had won the Champions League the first time around. The goal for the club was to win it again.

"With the Club World Cup, I know how prestigious it is. Growing up in Denmark, it's not the one they speak about but I've realised since coming here it's a big deal, and it would be good to have that gold badge in the middle of the shirt."

The defender has been heavily linked with a move away upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season but he will be determined to go out on a high if he is to depart.

Chelsea face Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final after beating Al Hilal in the semi-final on Wednesday.

A win will see the Blues complete their trophy haul, having won every single major competition available in their history and during the Roman Abramovich era.

Chelsea will not take Palmeiras lightly, however, having lost to their fierce rivals Corinthians in the past.

