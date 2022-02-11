Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Andreas Christensen Challenges Chelsea to Lift Club World Cup

Andreas Christensen has challenged his Chelsea side to win the Club World Cup and complete his trophy collection, 10 years on from joining the club.

The 25-year-old joined in 2012, the year that Chelsea fell to defeat in the Club World Cup final to Corinthians.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Christensen has demanded that the Blues put things right and lift the trophy on Saturday.

imago1009585770h

He said: "I would have been very, very happy. I came the year Chelsea had won the Champions League the first time around. The goal for the club was to win it again. 

"With the Club World Cup, I know how prestigious it is. Growing up in Denmark, it's not the one they speak about but I've realised since coming here it's a big deal, and it would be good to have that gold badge in the middle of the shirt."

Read More

The defender has been heavily linked with a move away upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season but he will be determined to go out on a high if he is to depart.

imago1009579576h

Chelsea face Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final after beating Al Hilal in the semi-final on Wednesday.

A win will see the Blues complete their trophy haul, having won every single major competition available in their history and during the Roman Abramovich era.

Chelsea will not take Palmeiras lightly, however, having lost to their fierce rivals Corinthians in the past.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009585770h
News

Andreas Christensen Challenges Chelsea to Lift Club World Cup

36 seconds ago
imago1008940057h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Palmeiras: Edouard Mendy Returns for the Blues

30 minutes ago
imago1005682769h
News

Zsolt Low Hints at Chelsea Goalkeeper Selection Ahead of Club World Cup Final

1 hour ago
imago1006147505h
News

Zsolt Low Heaps Praise on Romelu Lukaku & Kai Havertz Partnership Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Final

2 hours ago
imago1004602166h
News

'We Follow the Tournament Rules.' - Zsolt Low Responds to Leonardo Jardim's Criticism of Club World Cup

2 hours ago
imago1009392049h
News

'We Really Want it' - Jorginho Speaks on Potentially Winning Club World Cup

3 hours ago
imago1009360256h (3)
News

Official: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Arrives in Abu Dhabi for Club World Cup Final

3 hours ago
imago0038285996h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Palmeiras | Club World Cup

3 hours ago