Andreas Christensen says Chelsea need to focus on recovering well from their Crystal Palace win for the upcoming Champions League last-16 tie against LOSC Lille.

Chelsea claimed a 1-0 win over the Eagles on Saturday afternoon courtesy of an 89th minute winner from Hakim Ziyech, as they overcame a disrupted week full of jet lag, lack of sleep and illness.

They were the reasons that Tuchel pinned on Chelsea's below-par performance in south London following their return from Abu Dhabi at the end of last week.

But Chelsea only have two days in between the Palace game and the first leg of their last-16 tie against Lille on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge, leaving them little time to recover and prepare for the Ligue 1 side's visit of the capital.

Christensen insists Chelsea need to put as much focus into recovering well, as they look to retain their European crown, for the game to ensure Chelsea are as ready as they possibly can be.

What Andreas Christensen said

Speaking to Chelsea TV following the Crystal Palace win, the defender admitted: "It's going to be the main focus over the next two days. Get in at Cobham, do our recoveries and be ready to go as much as we can.

"Everyone knows it's a tough period, like I said, but we are in every competition and we want to win something. This is a big chance and we're at home as well, it should be our game and our approach that defines the outcome of it."

He added: "Everyone's getting on with what we have. Everyone knows it's been a tough period of time, been a bit unlucky with injuries, some long-term some a few weeks, so it's been tough.

"Everyone's getting on with it, we've been travelling a lot, but no excuses, we know that this is part of it, we love it.

"We are in every competition, we could still take some silverware home to Stamford Bridge and that's what we are working towards."

