Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Andreas Christensen Outlines Chelsea's 'Main Focus' Ahead of Lille Tie

Andreas Christensen says Chelsea need to focus on recovering well from their Crystal Palace win for the upcoming Champions League last-16 tie against LOSC Lille. 

Chelsea claimed a 1-0 win over the Eagles on Saturday afternoon courtesy of an 89th minute winner from Hakim Ziyech, as they overcame a disrupted week full of jet lag, lack of sleep and illness.

They were the reasons that Tuchel pinned on Chelsea's below-par performance in south London following their return from Abu Dhabi at the end of last week. 

imago1010003630h

But Chelsea only have two days in between the Palace game and the first leg of their last-16 tie against Lille on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge, leaving them little time to recover and prepare for the Ligue 1 side's visit of the capital. 

Christensen insists Chelsea need to put as much focus into recovering well, as they look to retain their European crown, for the game to ensure Chelsea are as ready as they possibly can be. 

What Andreas Christensen said

Read More

Speaking to Chelsea TV following the Crystal Palace win, the defender admitted: "It's going to be the main focus over the next two days. Get in at Cobham, do our recoveries and be ready to go as much as we can.

imago1010015186h

"Everyone knows it's a tough period, like I said, but we are in every competition and we want to win something. This is a big chance and we're at home as well, it should be our game and our approach that defines the outcome of it."

He added: "Everyone's getting on with what we have. Everyone knows it's been a tough period of time, been a bit unlucky with injuries, some long-term some a few weeks, so it's been tough.

"Everyone's getting on with it, we've been travelling a lot, but no excuses, we know that this is part of it, we love it.

"We are in every competition, we could still take some silverware home to Stamford Bridge and that's what we are working towards."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009992900h
News

Andreas Christensen Outlines Chelsea's 'Main Focus' Ahead of Lille Tie

By Matt Debono
51 seconds ago
imago1008891067h (1)
News

Report: Chelsea Handed Major Reece James Boost Ahead of Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Matt Debono
30 minutes ago
imago1009886846h
News

'He’s a Reference' - Jorginho Still Dreams of Playing Under Pep Guardiola

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
imago1009560822h
News

'Always Been a Tough Opponent' - Declan Rice Praises Chelsea Midfielder Mateo Kovacic

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
imago1010005013h
News

Hakim Ziyech Enjoying Current Chelsea Form After Late Crystal Palace Winner

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1009992873h (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Thomas Tuchel's Patience Looks to Be Running Low With Romelu Lukaku

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago
imago1010014922h
News

'Not a Reason to Complain' - Hakim Ziyech Refuses to Find Excuses Despite Difficult Playing Conditions

By Rob Calcutt
3 hours ago
imago1010015189h
News

'It was a Brilliant Ball' - Hakim Ziyech Praises Marcos Alonso For Assist Against Crystal Palace

By Rob Calcutt
4 hours ago