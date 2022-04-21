Skip to main content
Andreas Christensen: Chelsea's Recent Defensive Performances Not Good Enough

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has insisted that the Blues' recent defensive performances have not been good enough after losing to Arsenal.

The defeat saw Chelsea lose their third consecutive home match, a feat dating back to 1993.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Christensen discussed the Blues' recent form.

The Dane was at fault for the opening goal before being substituted at half-time, with Chelsea fans signing Thiago Silva's name for much of the first half.

When asked what is going wrong for Chelsea, Christensen said: "Being solid at the back has always been a priority & recently, it’s been kind of the opposite. We spoke about it in the dressing room, because we’ve now conceded 10 goals in our last three home games and that’s nowhere near good enough.”

The Danish defender also discussed the disappointment of Chelsea's fans, some of whom were involved in a heated debate with Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta at full-time

When asked about the mood around Stamford Bridge, Christensen continued: “Everyone wants the best for the club, there’s a lot of passion from us & from the fans which is how it should be. I understand any frustrations because we weren’t good enough & we know we have to do a lot better.

“We want to do this for the fans because we are all proud to play for this club. We have to go again and I’m sure the fans will be there again at the weekend to support us, which we need.”

