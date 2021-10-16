'Definitely Something That Has Been Recognised' - Andreas Christensen on Brentford's Rise to the Premier League

    • October 16, 2021
    Andreas Christensen Makes Brentford Admission Ahead of London Derby

    Author:

    Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has commented on Brentford's rise to the Premier League ahead of their clash on Saturday. 

    The Bees won promotion from the Championship last season via a play-off final win against Swansea City in May. 

    There is a strong Danish presence at the club, some of whom have shared the pitch for their country with the Blues defender. 

    sipa_33836566

    In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Christensen spoke about the progress the fellow west London side have made in the last few years.

    He said: "Brentford’s rise is definitely something that has been recognised in Denmark.

    "Everyone knows they have done the hard thing of missing out on going to the Premier League, and having to go back to the top of the Championship again."

    sipa_34596359

    Saturday evening's fixture will be the first meeting between the two sides since an FA Cup win for the Blues back in 2017 and the first league game since 1947, with Chelsea winning 2-0.

    Both sides have enjoyed strong starts to the season, with the hosts currently in seventh and the visitors second in the Premier League table.

    Christensen also spoke on the close relationship he has with the likes of Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen, two Danes part of the Brentford squad.

    "Being in London all together is special. It’s the first time I’ve had Danish people so close to me. 

    "We see each other a lot, go for a round of golf or whatever. It is something we try to do as much as possible. It’s always nice to spend time with Danish people."

    Brentford versus Chelsea kicks off at 5.30pm (UK) on Saturday evening.

