Andreas Christensen Comments on His Uncertain Future at Chelsea Amid Transfer Interest

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has commented on his uncertain future at the club amid transfer links surrounding a summer move. 

The Blues man has been at the club since 2012, rising up through the ranks at Cobham to work his way into the first team in 2017.

However his contract at the west London side is due to expire at the end of the season and there is speculation that he could leave on a free transfer. 

imago1009992884h

In an interview via The Mirror, the Danish international addressed rumours that he could leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

"Things can still be done. Being part of a winning team is all that I want to be as a football player. It’s hard because all the talks between the club and my guys, I try to keep it away because I want to focus and it’s not changed for me.

Read More

"I go on the pitch every day not really thinking about it. I leave that to the club and my guys, and I can focus on playing football.

"I just focus on winning, really. It’s a difficult situation."

imago1009585770h

Christensen has made 153 appearances for Chelsea and has netted twice for the Blues, with both goals coming this season against Malmo and Chesterfield.

He has multiple winners' medals to his name during his time at the club, including the Champions League, Europa League, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup and the FA Cup.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona should he not renew his contract at Chelsea.

imago1010088973h
