Andreas Christensen delivers verdict on Timo Werner and Kepa Arrizabalaga performances in Newcastle win

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen lauded Timo Werner and Kepa Arrizabalaga for the pair's display in their 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday night.

The 24-year-old was positioned at the middle of a back three alongside Antonio Rüdiger and César Azpilicueta, with the Blues notching their fifth clean sheet in Thomas Tuchel's first six games as manager.

It was a night of huge personal relief for Werner, who ended his 20-game goal drought by netting the opener against Steve Bruce's side.

“Yes, maybe Timo needed that [goal]. He always works hard and I think the team appreciates that. That's all we ask of him and that he keeps going," said Christensen, as quoted by the Mirror.

"But, I think it was more important for him personally to get his goal and keep scoring. Sooner or later, it [Werner ending his woes in front of goal] was going to happen.

"Even the amount of chances he has, he always pops up in the right places, so we knew he was going to get the chances, it was just a matter of time. Hopefully this was just the start.”

Tuchel raised a few eyebrows with his team selection against the Magpies by starting Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal ahead of club regular Edouard Mendy, who's managed 10 shut-outs in the league this season.

The Dane added: “I think he [Arrizabalaga] made a couple of good saves against Newcastle. That was important for his self esteem and also for the group.

"It was nice to see him [Arrizabalaga] out there. We felt comfortable, even though I think we needed him two times in the second half.”

However, Tuchel revealed after the win that Mendy remains the number one and that he will return to the side at the weekend against Southampton.

