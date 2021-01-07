NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Andreas Christensen doubt for Chelsea's FA Cup clash against Morecambe

Andreas Christensen could miss Chelsea's third round FA Cup tie against Morecambe on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. 

The 24-year-old was involved in a challenge with Jack Grealish in the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in the last game of 2020 in west London. 

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Christensen had a scan on his knee following the collision after playing through the pain. 

Former Blue John Terry, who is now Aston Villa's assistant, was very critical of the Chelsea defender stating that Christensen 'should've got up'

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-aston-villa (9)

But Simon Johnson of the Athletic now reports that the 24-year-old is a doubt to face the League Two side on Sunday. 

His knee swelled up and was sent for further tests following the the draw. 

Frank Lampard is expected to bring in several youngsters against Morecambe on Sunday and Christensen was likely to get a run out as the Chelsea boss looked to rotate his side and give several players much-needed minutes. 

