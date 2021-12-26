Andreas Christensen Doubtful for Chelsea's Premier League vs Aston Villa

Andreas Christensen is a doubt for Chelsea for their Premier League clash on Boxing Day against Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old hasn't featured in the Blues' last three matches in all competitions, not being in the squad for the previous two against Wolves and Brentford.

He has been struggling with a back problem and it could keep him out of Sunday evening's encounter at Villa Park, head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Andreas had an injection in the lower back area recently and is also in a lot of pain," Tuchel told the media pre-match.

"It’s not good when we have issues like this over the past few days all at the same time when we want to be competitive but we will try and stay positive and look to arrive at Aston Villa with a full respect for the competition."

Christensen did return to training on Thursday with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku, however his involvement against Steven Gerrard's side appears unlikely.

Chelsea are looking to claim their first league win in three matches following to successive draws to Everton and Wolves prior to Christmas.

They won't want to endure another Christmas hangover having not won on Boxing Day since 2018.

IMAGO / News Images

Fellow defender and skipper Cesar Azpilicueta is expecting a tough test from the Claret and Blue side at the weekend.

"Since he came in, they got great results and a fresh manager is always a fresh start for the players with new ideas," Azpilicueta told the official Chelsea website on Gerrard and Villa. "He has showed the manager that he is, setting up a team that is difficult to beat.

"We know what it means playing on Boxing Day. It’s a special day for everybody so hopefully we can go there and play a good game because we know that we have to show the consistency.

"It will be a tough game but hopefully we can be at our best and get the three points."

