Andreas Christensen explains why Chelsea have become a 'solid team' under Thomas Tuchel

Andreas Christensen has outlined the reasons for Chelsea's success under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea are yet to suffer defeat since the German was appointed as Frank Lampard's successor in the dugout at the end of January.

12 games in and Chelsea have won eight games and drawn the other four in all competitions, and have become a hard team to break down.

They have only conceded two goals in those 12 games, one of those an own goal by Antonio Rudiger, and Chelsea have yet to concede at home under Tuchel.

Chelsea face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night in the second-leg of their last-16 tie as they take a 1-0 aggregate advantage from the first-leg.

And speaking in the matchday programme, Christensen explained why Chelsea's methods have been successful so far during Tuchel's short time at the club.

"That’s kind of a focus point for the whole team. We have to be very comfortable on the ball and we don’t just play to play – there’s a reason behind every step we take with the ball and every pass."

He added: "The reason we’ve been solid as a team is that we’ve been working hard as a team, with a high press and sometimes suffering together if we have to.

"I think it’s inevitable, with the players we have, that they’re always going to have their moments, with the skills and the talent that we’ve got here. As we get better and better as a team, people are going to express themselves in every way they can. I think we can look forward to that even more."

