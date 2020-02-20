Andreas Christensen will be available for Chelsea's clash with Tottenham Hotspur

Frank Lampard will have defender Andreas Christensen available for Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Dane was a doubt after he was forced at half-time in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Monday with suspected concussion after receiving an elbow to the face by Anthony Martial.

Lampard later confirmed that the 23-year-old had broken his nose from the accidental challenge from the United forward.

But The Athletic have revealed Christensen will be available for selection on Saturday against Tottenham after flying to Milan, Italy to have a mask fitted on Wednesday.

It is thought that the defender trained with the rest of the Blues squad at Cobham on Wednesday ahead of the London derby at the weekend.

Christensen, 23 has become a first-team regular in recent weeks under Frank Lampard, starting in the Blues' last five Premier League outings despite not winning in any of the last four.

He will now join a whole host of names at the club to play with a mask on following a broken bone to their face - Petr Cech, John Terry, Gary Cahill, Cesar Azplicueta, Cesc Fabregas, Fernando Torres and Diego Costa to name a new.

It remains unclear to how long long Andreas Christensen will have to wear the mask for.

A boost for Frank Lampard following the growing list on injuries within the squad in recent weeks ahead of what is a crucial clash against Spurs.

