'Like the old times' - Andreas Christensen hails Frank Lampard's impact at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is enjoying his time under head coach Frank Lampard and has hailed the impact of Dermot Drummy.

The 24-year-old has made 20 appearances under Lampard in all competitions this season, with 15 of those coming in the Premier League.

Christensen was in and out of the side leading up to the end of the year, but since January he has found himself as a regular starter.

Speaking to the 5th Stand App, Christensen revealed what the mood in the camp is at the club this season.

"It’s high-intensity, exciting football with a big focus on energy and movement," said Christensen on the football under Lampard. "I think the energy in our game has definitely gone up a level this season.

"A lot of faces in the coaching team are familiar and it’s been great for the club, it’s a bit like the old times and everyone is enjoying working under Frank and his staff at Chelsea."

He joined the club back in 2012 from Brøndby in Denmark and has worked his way through the academy, via a loan spell at Borussia Mönchengladbach, into the first-team.

Christensen has looked back on his time in the academy with Joe Edwards, Jody Morris and Academy coach Dermot Drummy.

Andreas Christensen won the Europa League back in May under Maurizio Sarri. Getty Images

"I had my very first training session at Chelsea with Joe Edwards. One-on-one in the old dome. We did some testing, all these jumps and a lot of work on my first touch.

"I knew Jody too, because he had come into train with us when we played under Dermot [Drummy]. Jody was still playing at the time, so he was keeping himself fit and helping to push us while he was here. He was always on it, trying to keep us at the highest level every session. He still has that now.

"Dermot’s training sessions were always very good an I think it’s helped prepare us, particularly the young players that I’ve mentioned, for the style of play we utilise under Frank Lampard."

