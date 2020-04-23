Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

'Like the old times' - Andreas Christensen hails Frank Lampard's impact at Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is enjoying his time under head coach Frank Lampard and has hailed the impact of Dermot Drummy. 

The 24-year-old has made 20 appearances under Lampard in all competitions this season, with 15 of those coming in the Premier League. 

Christensen was in and out of the side leading up to the end of the year, but since January he has found himself as a regular starter. 

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard is interested in bolstering the defensive line at Chelsea.

----------

Speaking to the 5th Stand App, Christensen revealed what the mood in the camp is at the club this season.

"It’s high-intensity, exciting football with a big focus on energy and movement," said Christensen on the football under Lampard. "I think the energy in our game has definitely gone up a level this season.

"A lot of faces in the coaching team are familiar and it’s been great for the club, it’s a bit like the old times and everyone is enjoying working under Frank and his staff at Chelsea."

He joined the club back in 2012 from Brøndby in Denmark and has worked his way through the academy, via a loan spell at Borussia Mönchengladbach, into the first-team. 

Christensen has looked back on his time in the academy with Joe Edwards, Jody Morris and Academy coach Dermot Drummy. 

skysports-andreas-christensen_4759939
Andreas Christensen won the Europa League back in May under Maurizio Sarri.Getty Images

"I had my very first training session at Chelsea with Joe Edwards. One-on-one in the old dome. We did some testing, all these jumps and a lot of work on my first touch.

"I knew Jody too, because he had come into train with us when we played under Dermot [Drummy]. Jody was still playing at the time, so he was keeping himself fit and helping to push us while he was here. He was always on it, trying to keep us at the highest level every session. He still has that now.

"Dermot’s training sessions were always very good an I think it’s helped prepare us, particularly the young players that I’ve mentioned, for the style of play we utilise under Frank Lampard."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thursday 23rd April: Paper Talk - Chelsea linked with LOSC Lille duo

Chelsea have been linked with a whole host of players as the summer window nears despite the uncertainty following the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic reveals football icon he'd like to see join Chelsea

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has revealed he wants Chelsea to sign Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Matt Debono

Ethan Ampadu has no regrets over frustrating loan spell at RB Leipzig

Ethan Ampadu has insisted he has no regrets over his loan move to RB Leipzig for the 2019/20 season.

Matt Debono

Chelsea squad united after agreeing 10 per cent pay cut for four months

Chelsea players are set to take pay cuts for the next four months after agreeing a deal with the club which will see wages sliced by 10 per cent.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea 'ready to make move' for SC Freiburg striker Luca Waldschmidt

Chelsea are looking to open talks with SC Frieburg striker Luka Waldschmidt as boss Frank Lampard looks to bolster his attacking options.

Ben Davies

Chelsea players hold talks with club over 10% pay cut during coronavirus crisis

Chelsea are hopeful of agreeing a 10 per cent pay cut with the Blues squad as the board looks to stable the books, with the Premier League currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ben Davies

Joe Cole: Frank Lampard needs to copy Man Utd to keep hold of three 'world class' Chelsea stars

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has told Blues boss Frank Lampard to keep hold of Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud who are set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Fernandinho names former Chelsea forward Diego Costa as 'most difficult' opponent

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has named former Chelsea striker Diego Costa as the 'most difficult' opponent he has faced.

Matt Debono

Eden Hazard named 'the best Premier League player' by former Chelsea teammate Juan Mata

Former Chelsea ace Eden Hazard has been named the best player to play in the Premier League by his former teammate Juan Mata.

Matt Debono

Maurizio Sarri reveals Chelsea squad cried after Europa League triumph against Arsenal

Ex-Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri revealed he had a confrontational relationship with the Chelsea dressing room during his reign at Stamford Bridge during the 2018-19 season despite a frosty end to his era in West London.

Ben Davies