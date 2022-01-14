Andreas Christensen Hands Chelsea Blow After Testing Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of Man City Clash

Chelsea have been handed a huge blow ahead of their clash against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday as Andreas Christensen has tested positive for Covid-19, confirms Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues were without Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante for clashes against Tottenham Hotspur and Chesterfield last week, with the pair testing positive.

And now Christensen has tested positive, ruling him out against Manchester City on Saturday.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's early kick-off, Tuchel confirmed the Blues have received another positive Covid-19 test.

What was said?

"We have one positive Covid test with Andreas Christensen so out for the game," said Tuchel.

This comes after Pep Guardiola is set to return for Manchester City alongside several first team players, who missed last weekend's FA Cup third round victory against Swindon Town.

Guardiola was one of 21 members of the first team group to test positive and be forced into self-isolation, missing the FA Cup clash.

The Spaniard was back at the City Football Academy on Thursday after initially being unable to return for the build-up to Chelsea.

A number of their players have also returned to training since the Covid outbreak and are set to be available for the arrival of Chelsea on Saturday as the two sides face off in the Premier League's early kick-off.

