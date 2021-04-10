Andreas Christensen hands Chelsea fresh injury blow ahead of Champions League quarter-final tie against Porto

Chelsea have suffered an injury setback after Andreas Christensen picked up a hamstring injury in training prior to their 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old was missing from the Blues side who cruised to victory in south London on Saturday evening as they boosted their top four hopes.

Christensen was absent from the matchday 18 which was a surprise after Thomas Tuchel confirmed he had a fully fit squad a day prior on Friday.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But in his pre-match chat with Sky Sports, Tuchel confirmed Christensen was out due to an injury, and it is believed to be a hamstring problem which he picked up in Friday's training session.

Chelsea will be hoping Christensen's injury isn't too serious and that he was only left out of the Palace win through caution. Christensen has been magnificent at the back under Tuchel after returning from the cold, struggling for game time under previous boss Frank Lampard.

Tuchel will welcome back Thiago Silva on Tuesday against Porto for their crucial second leg tie in the Champions League and will be hoping he will have Christensen available and back for selection too when they travel to Seville.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel will need all of his squad ahead of the final weeks of the season where they are pushing for European qualification.

He was pleased with the result against the Eagles, but has told his squad they will need to reset and start from scratch for when they prepare for Porto.

Tuchel will likely give an update on Christensen's availability early next week ahead of the trip to Spain.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube