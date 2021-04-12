Andreas Christensen hands Chelsea injury boost ahead of Champions League tie against Porto

Andreas Christensen has handed Chelsea a boost for their second leg Champions League quarter-final tie against FC Porto on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea are one game away from reaching the semi-finals and are in pole position to reach the last four following a 2-0 win in the first leg last Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel was without Andreas Christensen on Saturday for their win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League after he picked up a knock in training the day prior.

(Photo by Antonio Pozo/PRESSINPHOTO)

But Christensen gave the Blues a welcome boost after he was named in the 23-man squad which travelled to Seville on Tuesday.

Confirmed 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud

Tuchel will have all of his defenders available as Thiago Silva also returns after he sat out of Saturday's due to suspension, but is available for the European clash.

Tuchel also confirmed N'Golo Kante will play some part on Tuesday, but didn't confirm if he would start.

"It’s difficult to imagine playing a game like this without N’Golo, so I think it is important we do look at him tomorrow before making a decision," said Tuchel. "We absolutely have to be careful with him.

"I will take a look at him after training tonight and see how he is in the morning before deciding whether he should start or whether he can be used from the bench again.

"The question for tomorrow is whether we want N’Golo to start or do we absolutely want him to finish the game."

