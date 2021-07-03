Andreas Christensen Has Already Delivered Stance Over Chelsea Future Amid Contract Talks

Sports Illustrated home
What Andreas Christensen Has Said on His Chelsea Future Amid Contract Talks Starting

He's here to stay, it appears.
Author:
Publish date:

Andreas Christensen has already delivered his stance on his future at Chelsea.

The 25-year-old only has one year left on his current deal in west London but it is now being reported that Chelsea have initiated talks over a contract extension for the Dane. 

Christensen has become a key figure under Thomas Tuchel since his appointment in January, a change in position from Frank Lampard's stance on the central defender.

sipa_33188427

READ MORE: Why Andreas Christensen deserves a new Chelsea contract

But he is now expected to sign a new deal, deservedly so, and it would be extremely unlikely that an extension wouldn't be agreed, finalised and confirmed after Christensen's comments towards the end of the 2020/21 season. 

What did Andreas Christensen say?

Back in April, he said: "I’ve shown that I’m here for the long run. I’ve been here almost nine, 10 years now.

"I’ve never doubted my decision [to come to Chelsea] and I’ve always been here for the long run. I accept that the club sometimes changes managers, and that can make it hard to always be in the team.

sipa_33154804

"After the loan spell [at Borussia Monchengladbach] I came back and played a good amount and since then it’s been a bit in and out, but it’s nice at the moment to play back-to-back games and my confidence is growing with each game.

"There have not been any talks [on a contract extension] yet, but like I said, I’m in this for the long run and I always have been. I feel like this is my second home. Denmark will always be my home, but Chelsea will always be my place."

Christensen considered his future back in January when Lampard was in charge of the Blues. Ahead of the European Championships this summer, which are currently taking place, the 25-year-old admitted his future 'looked pretty bad' but it has settled and now he's set to prolong his stay at Stamford Bridge. 

sipa_31614979
