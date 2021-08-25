August 25, 2021
Andreas Christensen Looks Ahead to Liverpool 'Challenge' After Winning Start

The Dane is relishing the challenge.
Andreas Christensen has looked ahead to Chelsea's Premeir League match against title rivals Liverpool this weekend.

The clubs go head to head after both side have won their opening two matches this campaign.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Christensen has discussed what he is expecting from the Reds.

Chelsea started the Premier League season with a 3-0 triumph over Crystal Palace after beating Villarreal to lift the UEFA Super Cup just days earlier.

The Blues then traveled to the Emirates, where they brushed Arsenal aside in a 2-0 victory with debutant Romelu Lukaku impressing on his return to the club, opening the scoring early on.

Christensen knows that the match will not be a walk in the park for the Blues as he said: "We’ve looked strong but so have Liverpool so we’re expecting a tough game, like always when we go there."

Liverpool started the season in similar fashion to Chelsea, with a 3-0 victory over Norwich before beating Burnley 2-0 away at Turf Moor.

With neither team having conceded a goal yet, but scoring plenty, the game promises to be an entertaining affair.

"Both teams have looked very good from the beginning so we’ll just have to see who comes out on top." said Christensen.

The winner of the affair will be labeled as title favourites early on as both Manchester City and Manchester United have already dropped points to unfancied oppostion this season.

