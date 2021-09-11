September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Andreas Christensen Makes Aston Villa Admission Ahead of Premier League Clash

'A club with a great history'.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has praised Aston Villa ahead of Chelsea's Premier League match-up on Saturday.

The Blues will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Speaking to Chelsea FC ahead of the match, Christensen has discussed the visitors.

sipa_33188427

He said: "They are a club with a great history, 

"They are playing with a lot of energy. We have to be prepared for that. We have to match that to get the win, and if we do, we have a good chance of winning with our quality." 

Christensen has been in fine form since Thomas Tuchel has taken over as Chelsea manager and will be looking to help his side retain their Champions League title and challenge at the top end of the Premier League table.

The Dane is set to be rewarded with a new contract at the club as he said: "I know a lot is being said right now. I can not say too much (about his future at Chelsea), but I think it looks good.".

sipa_34813801

The Cobham graduate, who spent two seasons on loan at Borussia Mönchengladbach after breaking through the first-team ranks at Chelsea, has expressed his delight at the club's recent European triumphs.

Christensen added: "We have won the Champions League and the Super Cup. I am very happy to be at this club and feel Chelsea are the right place to be in England."

The defender is likely to start against Aston Villa with Reece James' suspension potentially seeing Cesar Azpilicueta move into the wing-back role.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34596359
News

Andreas Christensen Makes Aston Villa Admission Ahead of Premier League Clash

sipa_34677170
News

Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku 'Special' Chelsea Home Debut Against Aston Villa

pjimage (19)
News

Thomas Tuche Drops Major Saul Niguez Hint Ahead of Potential Chelsea Debut

Tuchel cover 1
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Aston Villa Admission Ahead of Premier League Clash

sipa_33416521
News

Official: Chelsea's Thiago Silva Available for Aston Villa Clash

havertz 1
News

Kai Havertz Makes Honest Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell & Christian Pulisic Admission

Werner cover
News

Report: Timo Werner Not Ruling Out Chelsea Exit Amid Bayern Munich Links

Havertz Werner
News

Chelsea Star Kai Havertz Makes Encouraging Timo Werner Admission