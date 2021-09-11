Andreas Christensen Makes Aston Villa Admission Ahead of Premier League Clash

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has praised Aston Villa ahead of Chelsea's Premier League match-up on Saturday.

The Blues will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Speaking to Chelsea FC ahead of the match, Christensen has discussed the visitors.

He said: "They are a club with a great history,

"They are playing with a lot of energy. We have to be prepared for that. We have to match that to get the win, and if we do, we have a good chance of winning with our quality."



Christensen has been in fine form since Thomas Tuchel has taken over as Chelsea manager and will be looking to help his side retain their Champions League title and challenge at the top end of the Premier League table.

The Dane is set to be rewarded with a new contract at the club as he said: "I know a lot is being said right now. I can not say too much (about his future at Chelsea), but I think it looks good.".

The Cobham graduate, who spent two seasons on loan at Borussia Mönchengladbach after breaking through the first-team ranks at Chelsea, has expressed his delight at the club's recent European triumphs.

Christensen added: "We have won the Champions League and the Super Cup. I am very happy to be at this club and feel Chelsea are the right place to be in England."

The defender is likely to start against Aston Villa with Reece James' suspension potentially seeing Cesar Azpilicueta move into the wing-back role.

